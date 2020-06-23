A Michigan motorcyclist died Monday evening when he struck another vehicle near the Chimney Tops Trailhead, about 9 miles south of Gatlinburg, Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials said Tuesday.
Rangers responded to a report of a motorcycle collision on Newfound Gap Road at 5:11 p.m. on Monday, June 22. Phillip Rath, 69, of Schoolcraft, Michigan, was traveling north on his motorcycle when he crossed the center line and struck a Honda Odyssey that was traveling south.
Rangers found Rath unresponsive and pronounced him dead at 6:13 p.m.
Gatlinburg Fire and Emergency Medical Services also responded to the scene and transported Rath to LeConte Medical Center in Sevierville. No other involved visitors were injured in the accident.
"No additional details are available at this time," the park said in a news release.
