Since students can’t go down on the farm this fall, Middlesettlements Elementary set one up at the school Wednesday, Sept. 30.
Principal Suzanne Graves said the idea started when Maple Lane Farms offered to deliver pumpkins. Then she called Brad Long to bring a hay wagon for rides.
Teaching assistant Ashley Tindell brought in goats, ducks, chickens and a rabbit, and Michelle Fuson came to talk about growing up on a farm.
The Parent Teacher Organization even set up a photo area with cornstalks, mums and more.
“We just made our own on-site field trip,” Graves said.
Typically several grades visit a pumpkin patch and corn maze in the fall. “Obviously, COVID has taken that away from us,” the principal noted, with field trips canceled because of the precautions.
Instead about 280 pumpkins were spread out over the school’s front lawn to create a pumpkin patch, and classroom activities reinforced topics the students have learned the first nine weeks — from the five senses in kindergarten to graphing in older grades.
With apple pie in prekindergarten and fifth graders making pumpkin pancakes, Graves said, “it smelled great in here.”
