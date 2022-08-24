The concept of one million may seem incredible for a child, but Middlesettlements Elementary School is showing students that together they can reach that lofty number. Their goal: reading for one million minutes.
The idea started with Principal Suzanne Graves attending a conference where she saw the idea of visually tracking how much time students are reading. Kindergarten teacher Rachel Terry, also the school’s Title 1/parent engagement coordinator, did the math, calculating that a one million minute goal would be achievable.
With 335 students, Terry estimates that if they read just 15 minutes a day they will hit the goal around spring break. “We’re also counting any time our teachers or school staff are reading,” Terry said.
Middlesettlements rolled out the Million Minute Challenge last week, and by this Monday, Aug. 22, the students had tallied more than 30,000 minutes. Reporting is important to tracking the results, and an initial posting of 10,239 minutes reminded many to turn in their times.
To make reporting easy, Middlesettlements posted QR codes around the building. Students can point a Chromebook computer or mobile phone camera at the patterned black and white square to be taken right to a Google Form they can complete. Then they just need to click on their grade and enter the number of minutes. Terry also is taking submission by email and told staff members a Post-It note or text to her would be OK, too.
For a bit of friendly competition, a tally board in the cafeteria is showing the minutes every week by grade, and second graders came out strong the first week. When it’s time to celebrate, though, the party will be for everyone, because they all have a part in reaching the goal, Terry said.
Custodian Amanda Newman was “pretty pumped” about the challenge, Terry said, and her teaching assistant Jennifer Greene is diligently logging every minute, adding 9 minutes one day just by reading while waiting in the car pickup lane.
Kindergartners can count time they are read to by an adult or the time they spend “picture reading” or looking at a book.
The time students spend reading for homework or comic books or listening to audiobooks counts too. “It just has to be something you enjoy,” Terry said.
“There are a lot of things that are pulling on our families,” the teacher noted, such as taking students to sports, church and other activities.
Graves suggested that some children may be able to read to their parents while on one of those rides.
When Terry’s children were younger her husband would read to the family at dinner time, and over the past summer the entire family spent 30 minutes a day with a print book. “The kids loved it,” she said.
Her middle school son completed three biographies in the past month, tapping into his interest in basketball.
Terry said the lesson they want children to absorb is, “Reading is a lifetime thing that we do, and everyone can enjoy it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.