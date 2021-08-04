Both left turn lanes on Middlesettlements Road at Atchley Lane/Robert C. Jackson Drive will close Thursday, Aug. 5, for water main tie-in work, the city of Maryville announced in a news release.
Drivers will still be able to access Robert C. Jackson Drive from Middlesettlements Road by turning left from the through lane.
This closure will be in effect starting at 7 a.m. and run through approximately noon. The work is related to Tennessee Department of Transportation work in the area.
The city's Water and Sewer Department can be reached for more information at 865-273-3300.
