One of Blount County’s oldest dining establishments is closing again after recent increases in positive Blount County COVID-19 tests.
Midland Restaurant announced Wednesday it would close its doors for two weeks and reopen July 15 because COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
“As an abundance of caution to protect our employees and customers we have decided to shut down for two weeks to allow us time to sterilize and make any necessary changes,” restaurant owners said in a social media post and a sign on the front door.
“We pray that each of you stay healthy,” the post read. “This was a very big decision to make but we all must do our part during this time.”
Midland owners announced on Facebook in early May the restaurant would reopen at 50% capacity for dine-in traffic after its doors were locked since the end of March. Elsewhere, they have expressed thanks for customer support.
Residents online praised the restaurant for its “wisdom” in closing down again and focusing on public safety.
The Daily Times reached out to restaurant management via phone, email and social media but did not hear back by press time.
Midland’s closure comes at a time when entities across the state and nation try to figure out the best path forward as positive COVID-19 cases continue to rise.
Gov. Bill Lee extended Tennessee’s state of emergency Monday, urging residents to continue limited contact and restaurants to follow the Tennessee Pledge and keep takeout options available, among a litany of other reminders.
The Daily Times contacted Blount Partnership to ask how businesses were managing Lee’s newest order.
Spokesman Jeff Muir said they aren’t closing down at this point and instead are attempting to weather the rise in positive cases.
“They are forging ahead and dealing with any employee health issues on a daily basis,” Muir emailed. “It’s a matter of keeping the doors open and continuing to operate at this current level.”
He said many Blount businesses are confident about their individual plans for the coming months, operating under Pledge guidelines and paying attention to the phased reopenings other counties are undergoing.
But Muir acknowledged backward movement has severe repercussions.
“If we roll back to phase one, there will be significant losses,” he emailed, adding, “We don’t see that happening. Businesses have and are adjusting to the guidelines and are making modifications to their plan as needed.”
