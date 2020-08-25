Mike Connatser was selected as one of 301 angus breeders to serve as a representative for the 137th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates, which will be held Nov. 9 in Kansas City, Missouri.
The annual meeting will feature socially distanced educational sessions in addition to an awards dinner and fundraiser. Delegates will participate in the business meeting and elect new officers and five directors to the American Angus Association board.
The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries.
