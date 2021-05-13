Drew Miles, a Farmers Insurance agent, recently was named to the Farmers Insurance President's Council.
The council is the most elite honor within the company and is reserved for the top 1% of agents and district managers, a company press release stated Thursday.
As a council member, Miles will serve as a direct liaison with peers across the country and act as a "sounding board to the national insurer's leadership."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.