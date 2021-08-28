Early last week, Miller Funeral Home, 915 W. Broadway Ave, Maryville, transitioned how they're serving families in the community to keep their staff safe from climbing COVID-19 numbers.
As of Aug. 26, there were about 700 new COVID-19 cases in Blount County for the past seven days.
The owner, Kent Stafford, said the staff is inside the funeral home from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day, taking appointments by phone call only, no walk-ins.
He added that they are still holding full funeral services inside the building, with no mask mandates for the families. The staff have no vaccine requirements, but are wearing masks to protect themselves.
