The Everett Senior Center on Burchfield Street in Maryville is expected to start replacing all but the brick in June.
Center director Stacy Homeyer said in an email to The Daily Times that over 500 senior citizens are members at the center, and the facility offers card games, wellness programs and art classes. The building was built in 2001 and is upkept by Maryville-Alcoa-Blount County Parks & Rec.
Executive Director Joe Huff said two or three years ago, water started damaging inside the exterior walls of the building, and the whole exterior will need replacing except for the brick portion.
During a Maryville City Council work session in April, Mayor Andy White said the building is sided with an expensive fiber cement material that was poorly installed. White said an engineer with C2RL, Inc. told him that since the siding wasn’t installed correctly, water got behind it and caused damage.
“It’s just unfortunate we’re going to have to spend a million dollars on a building we really shouldn’t have to,” White said.
City Manager Greg McClain added that, currently, the city is placing importance on repairing and upkeeping its assets, like parks and the senior center.
Huff said when the damage started a couple of years ago, $700,000 was the estimated cost to fix it. Now, with construction companies stretched thin from development county-wide and the inflated cost of material, Huff said the cost could be much higher — potentially $1 million.
C2RL told Huff a bid should be ready by the end of May. The corporation preferred to do the work during the summer months while the weather was better for outdoor construction.
Improvements could start as early as June, and Huff said Parks & Rec will try to keep the center open during construction, which could last four to five months.
In December, Parks & Rec received a $300,000 check from the state that will help cover the cost of repairs.
“We got a good head start with $300,000,” Huff said during the April Parks & Rec commission meeting.
The remaining cost of repair will be split using capital improvement funds from each of the three governing bodies: 60% from Blount County, 10% Alcoa and 30% Maryville.
Established in 1970, Huff said this county’s Parks & Rec was the first, and potentially the only, in the state that involves three different governments.
“We’re not a simple organization,” Huff said.
Other upcoming projects for Parks & Rec could include completing phase two of the inclusive playground at John Sevier Park and installing a splash pad at John Sevier Pool.
