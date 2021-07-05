A Mississippi millionaire sentenced to nearly two decades in prison for defrauding a military insurance company and profiting from the sale of unneeded but prescribed pain cream was ordered to forfeit at least $5 million in Blackberry Farm properties, according to legal documents and property transfer records.
Wade Ashley Walters of Hattiesburg, a 54-year-old businessman who was the alleged puppet master of a complex scheme of prescribed and expensive cream and pill medications, charged military insurance provider Tricare — and ultimately American taxpayers — for them.
Though Walters had several co-conspirators, some named, some not, he is considered the scheme’s kingpin.
“The mastermind of the largest health care fraud scheme in Mississippi history has been held to answer for his crimes,” U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Mississippi Mike Hurst said after Walters was sentenced in January.
It wasn’t until June that Blount land Walters forfeited to the U.S. government was sold off.
Documents dated June 16 show the U.S. Marshals Service’s Asset Forfeiture Division sold property on Farmside Lane — part of a project called Blackberry Farmside — for $3 million and a 17.5-acre parcel on Wolf Creek Road for $500,000, noting it was part of the Walters case.
Additionally, Walters was ordered to give up $1.5 million held in escrow “traceable to the sale” of 505 Blair Branch Road, according to court documents, property that’s one of nine in the immediate area and labeled as part of Blair Branch Conservancy.
The properties were sold to Daniel Asher, whose tax mailing address is in Walland, though Chicago-based Equitec Group is also shown as an owner of Asher’s properties.
Currently, the Blair Branch property is owned by Legado Properties. Blackberry Farm Vice President of Marketing Sarah Elder Chabot said in an email that that property is vacant.
Walters’ Blount properties were listed among dozens of other assets — including a speedboat, luxury cars and a Cirrus-brand aircraft — he was ordered to forfeit by U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett of the Southern District of Mississippi, according to a Jan. 15 U.S. Department of Justice news release.
Starrett ordered Walters to serve a total of 18 years in prison and to pay nearly $287.7 million in restitution, according to the release.
The judge also ordered Walters to forfeit nearly $56.6 million in cash and other assets, an amount representing “the proceeds he personally derived from the fraud scheme,” the release stated.
“The fraud committed by Walters and others in this investigation wasted hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars and deprived individuals of needed medical care,” Acting Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division David P. Burns said in the Jan. 15 release.
Stretching from 2012-16, the multifaceted scheme spanned multiple states and businesses ― including Tennessee pharmacies, according to reporting from The Tennessean ― and involved a series of fraudulent practices.
These included but weren’t limited to using U.S. Marines to market tubes of pain cream, some of which cost more than $14,000 apiece; getting medical practitioners to needlessly authorize prescriptions; and falsifying pharmacy copayment records.
Walters pleaded guilty in July 2020 to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering.
Amber Tidwell of The Daily Times contributed to this story.
