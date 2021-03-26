City of Alcoa officials announced two-week-long sewer rehabilitation work beginning Monday, March 29, on Mills Street at the Murdock Street intersection.
Mills Street will be closed to through traffic intermittently from Alcoa Road to Lodge Street.
Complete closures could occur at times and, if that happens, traffic will be detoured onto Springbrook Road.
The work on this phase of the sewer rehabilitation project should end around April 9.
Drivers should take extra caution in this area and allow additional travel time to reach their destinations, the city said in a statement.
