The Fanboy Expo Knoxville Comic Con, slated to be held July 10-12 at the Knoxville Convention Center, recently announced scheduled appearances of Hayley Mills and Loretta Swit. Mills starred in Walt Disney’s “The Parent Trap” (1961) and “Pollyanna” (1960). Swit is best known for her role as Maj. Margaret “Hot Lips” Houlihan in the television series “MASH” (1972 — 1983).
Dolph Lundgreen (“Rocky IV” (1985), “The Masters of the Universe” (1987), and 2018’s “Creed II”) and Levar Burton (“Star Trek: The Next Generation” and television mini-series “Roots”) will be at the event signing autographs. Celebrities known for acting and voice acting will be at Fanboy — Jaleel White (known for his role as Steve Urkel in the television series “Family Matters” and the voice of Sonic The Hedgehog in various animated series), and Keith David (“Platoon,” “The Thing” and voice actor in Walt Disney’s “Gargoyles” and the 2009 animated movie “The Princess and the Frog”).
A reunion of “The Office” cast members will include Kate Flannery, Oscar Nunez, Leslie David Baker and Creed Bratton. Legendary comic writer Chris Claremont will be at the event. Claremont wrote the “X-Men” from 1973-1991. He created Marvel characters such as Rogue, Sabertooth, “White Queen” Emma Frost, and Gambit.
Other celebrities scheduled to appear at Fanboy include Heather Langenkamp (Nancy in the “A Nightmare on Elm Street” franchise), John Cusack, Sean Patrick Flanery, Edward Furlong, Maxwell Caulfield, 1996 gold-medal winner and retired professional wrestler Kurt Angle, and anime voice actresses Monica Rial (“My Hero Academia”) and Jamie Marchi (“My Hero Academia” and “Danganrompa”).
For more information, go to fanboyexpo.com.
