As worry of unrest and violence sweeps the United States ahead of Election Day, Blount County Sheriff James Berrong’s faith in his community isn’t wavering.
“We believe in the citizens of this county, and we are confident that regardless of the outcome of the election that the people of Blount County will use common sense,” Berrong told The Daily Times in a statement. “We have some of the finest people living in our community. I have lived here my whole life, and I have never witnessed any unrest from Blount Countians during or after an election.
“Our deputies are always prepared for situations and emergencies that could happen at any time; however, I remain confident that our citizens will do the right thing, despite the outcome of the election,” he said.
This year’s election, which pits incumbent President Donald Trump against Democratic challenger Joe Biden, is anything but normal, mixing a global health crisis with a polarized nation. Those stressors have many across the country concerned about the possibility of unrest from both sides.
National Public Radio reported Oct. 26 that police departments are planning to have more officers at the ready on Nov. 3, and although military officials don’t anticipate any particular violence at polling places, they do think that street protests, armed groups and violence are possible following the election — no matter which candidate wins.
The FBI even sent out a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning of threats and possible attacks from extremists, according to September reporting by Yahoo News, which quoted the bulletin as stating that extremists “across the ideological spectrum likely will continue to plot against government and election-related targets to express their diverse grievances involving government policies and actions.”
Alcoa Police Chief David Carswell is well aware of the nation’s divided demeanor and the unrest that can come from that, but he shares Berrong’s faith in Blount County. Carswell said it’s a blessing to be in such an area, the citizens of which, he believes, are more respectful of one another’s political views, unlike across the national landscape.
And that helps, as Carswell said Alcoa is not anticipating any threats or disturbances. The department has kept its ear to the ground for potential worries, but weren’t aware of anything as of last week.
That doesn’t mean the department’s unprepared, though: Carswell recently participated in discussions with national law enforcement on dealing with problems that could pop up during elections.
“I was invited, along with other law enforcement agencies across the nation, to participate in a phone conference with the FBI, who discussed issues such as voter fraud, voter intimidation and vote suppression,” Carswell said. “The information that was discussed would be pertinent for any election year, not just this particular one.”
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said his department is not aware of any threats or issues in the area, but is prepared.
“There’s no credible evidence that we have any reason for concern in our area,” Crisp said. “We certainly understand the unrest in the country from what has been reported, but we don’t have any information that would be credible that we would have any concerns here.”
The department has, though, changed some of its schedules and operational logistics to be prepared in case of any issues. The Maryville Police Department is “staying abreast” of worries, but the process is similar to any time major events take place nationwide, Crisp said.
“Like any other day, we’d be prepared,” he said. “We’re mindful of it, but not alarmed.”
