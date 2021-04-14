Life Care Center of Blount County recently named Juan Pablo Miranda executive director of the skilled nursing and rehabilitation facility in Louisville.
“I firmly believe that leading by example is the only way to earn the trust of residents, families and associates. I have a strong focus on customer service, and as a health care professional, I do my best to be attentive to residents and families and ensure we are meeting our residents’ unique needs,” Miranda said in a press release.
Miranda most recently was employed as executive director at Life Care Center of Jefferson City. He received his bachelor’s degree in health care administration from Lee University in Cleveland.
“Juan has done a tremendous job at our Jefferson City facility. He has a true servant’s heart, and I trust that he will bring the same excitement, compassion and leadership to Blount County,” said Robert Breeden, vice president of Life Care Centers of America’s Appalachian Region.
