Search teams have covered 12 miles of Fort Loudoun Lake but still have not located the body of a fisherman presumed drowned Saturday.
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency identified the victim as Eric Mowery, 51, of Heiskell, Tennessee. He went missing after a boating incident below Fort Loudoun Dam after wildlife officers he and Steven D. Musick, 44, of Jellico, were fishing from a fiberglass boat that was pulled into the cascading water from the dam’s spillway.
The boat capsized sent both men, “who were wearing personal flotation devices, into the treacherous waters,” TWRA said in a press release Monday from agency spokesman Matthew Cameron.
“Musick went underwater several times but was pulled to safety by nearby fishermen, while Mowery went under and never resurfaced. The boat was pulled into falling water from the spillway but washed out and has been recovered with heavy damage,” the release states.
Rescuers from Loudon County Homeland Security Marine Rescue, Loudon County Fire and Rescue, city of Loudon Fire Department, Lenoir City Fire Department, Tellico Boaters Assistance Response Team and TWRA were continuing the search into late Monday.
“The area immediately below the dam is too treacherous to search due to continued spilling water, so crews are covering as much downstream water and shoreline as possible,” the release states.
