A Maryville man who had been missing since July 23 was found dead Sunday morning.
The body of Trenton Ryback, 20, was located near Mize Lane.
An investigation into Ryback’s death is still ongoing, but the Maryville Police Department does not suspect any foul play.
“We’re very appreciative of the community’s concern and the tips that we did receive,” Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times. “We’re grateful for that as well as people reaching out to the family and offering their condolences.”
City police officers posted on social media Friday asking anyone for information about the 6-foot-4, 120-pound man who had been reported missing after Ryback left his house at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, July 23, in a black 2004 Honda Accord; he was supposed to go to the U.S. Bank on Foothills Mall Drive.
He was last seen at Pearsons Springs Park walking from the pavilion toward Montgomery Lane, the social media post stated.
His father attempted to reach Ryback via texts and calls, but none of his attempts were answered, which the father told authorities was highly unusual.
Officers requested a ping of Ryback’s cellphone, the report stated, but they could not find a signal.
The last call Ryback made from the phone that officers pinged was at 2:17 p.m. on July 22, the day before he last seen.
