A leader with RIO Revolution’s recovery ministry was found safe Wednesday after she had been missing for two days, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office said.
Law enforcement located Catherine “Catt” Dees, RIO’s Celebrate Recovery leader, “fine and in no danger,” BCSO Public Information Officer Marian O’Briant said.
While he declined to specify the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, Dees’ husband, Steve Dees, told The Daily Times he is “just extremely happy that she is found.”
“I’m glad that she is safe,” Steve Dees said. “That’s all I can say is, ‘Thank you Jesus.’ That’s it. And look forward to whatever the future holds. Amen.”
Dees was reported missing after she was last seen locally at approximately 3 p.m. Monday, when she was at the East Lamar Alexander campus of Maryville’s RIO Revolution Church.
Her car last was seen in Lenoir City at 4:36 p.m. Monday, according to a press release.
Before she was found, calls to help locate Dees echoed through social media, and RIO encouraged people to pray she would be found safe.
“Thank you for your prayers!” the church said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.
RIO Revolution has campuses at 3419 E. Lamar Alexander Parkway and 5939 U.S. Highway 411 in Maryville.
The church’s vision is “to see every man, woman, boy, and girl that is a part of this ministry, develop to their full potential, and serve with excellence in the area of their giftedness, creating an atmosphere of unity, where lost people are drawn to Christ,” its Facebook page states.
Its Celebrate Recovery program, led by Dees, features 12 steps and eight principles in order to create “hope, freedom, sobriety, healing, and the opportunity to give back one day at a time through our one and only true Higher Power, Jesus Christ,” its website states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.