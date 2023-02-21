The Blount County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Maryville and Alcoa Police Departments are seeking help from the public in locating missing 16-year-old Holly Piper, who may be in Blount County. Piper is 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with black hair and hazel eyes.
According to a release, Piper and her sister were visiting a friend in Knoxville and were at Cook Out on Cumberland Avenue in the early hours of Feb. 19 when her boyfriend, William “Dylan” Usry, 18 arrived in his car. Witnesses said Piper got in his car, a white 1999 Dodge Caravan with rust spots on the roof, before he drove away.
Usry is currently pending charges after he was allegedly involved in a Nov. 21, 2022 police chase in Oak Ridge, according to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
Piper and Usry may be hiding in the Maryville or Lenoir City areas. They may be staying in large parking lots or bouncing between campgrounds. Usry’s car has the Tennessee license plate BMM5038, although the tag actually belongs to a Ford Mustang registered in his name. The two may be trying to make their way to Newton, Mississippi.
Anyone who sees Piper, Usry, or his van is encouraged to call 911. Information on where they may be hiding can be submitted to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers.
