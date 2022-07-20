For the first time in over a decade, the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority’s board of commissioners failed to meet its quorum requirement. With only four of its nine members present, the board was unable to vote on 12 items of new business on the agenda for its July 20 meeting.
MKAA President Patrick Wilson noted that he would be consulting with staff attorneys on the most time-sensitive agenda items to see whether those items might be actionable before the next scheduled commissioners’ meeting, in August.
Items determined to be of immediate need will either be addressed after MKAA receives legal counsel or through a called meeting.
In lieu of votes, members of the board received public comment and staff reports on issues such as insurance coverage and airport strategy ahead of the Sept. 10-11 Smoky Mountain Air Show, which the airport and McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base will host. As staff acknowledged during the meeting, the air show is a major undertaking.
Planning for the event encompasses insurance purchases, social media usage and contracting rental services to provide items for visitors at the show. Among other items, the board was set to consider purchasing weather insurance for the event. Staff told meeting attendees that they’d recommended that MKAA buy a policy with a $15,050 premium, which would cover the event for up to $500,000 for September 10 alone.
Staff also discussed the need for a contract for rental supplies — tents, chairs and fencing, among other items — for the event.
MKAA senior public relations specialist Caitlin Darras noted to the board that, until the show starts, communications staff would be working to provide visitors with ticket and show information. MKAA will also inform the public about parking passes for the event and airport giveaways leading up to it, in the hopes of fostering what Darras termed a “know before you go” environment.
Less pressing matters on the July agenda will likely be addressed during the board’s August meeting, Wilson said.
