Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority‘s Aviation Operations and Services Committee members suggested various ways of developing the Downtown Island Airport during their Friday, March 18, meeting, including adding to it a playground, primitive campsites and food truck nights.
Committee members noted that the neighborhood most affected by the airport’s operations, Island Home, located in South Knoxville, has expressed some concerns about the airport’s future operations. A recent survey completed by Island Home residents revealed that many worried further development would mean more intense noise pollution and traffic slowdowns.
Committee member Jeff Smith told other meeting attendees that the airport’s health is contingent on community support.
“A lot of general aviation airports have come to the end of their life because neighborhoods have gotten to the point where it’s no longer in their interest to have an airport near them … When neighborhoods are invested in the airport — most of those people aren’t gonna be pilots, but there are other reasons why they would like to have the airport there — it has a playground, there’s walking trails, whatever.”
The task for the committee, its members said, is to find means of turning the airport from a community concern into a community asset.
Ideas for enacting such a change varied. Committee members offered suggestions that the airport try connecting existing attractions, such as Knoxville’s Urban Wilderness, to potential walking or cycling trails on the island, or developing primitive campsites for those flying into the airport, as well as a public park with a playground for children.
The idea of inviting food truck vendors to the airport was popular with committee members, who argued that doing so would help engage locals and pose relatively few logistical obstacles for the airport.
Of the current state of the relationship between the Island Home neighborhood and the airport, Smith noted that, “There’s a good dialogue.”
He and other meeting participants, including MKAA President Patrick Wilson, agreed that recent changes to the airport, including those made by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office’s aviation division, have left the airport the space to make necessary changes in years ahead.
