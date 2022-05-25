Last month was McGhee Tyson Airport’s busiest April on record, with passenger numbers exceeding those of April 2019 by over 4%. The last pre-pandemic April was previously the airport’s busiest.
McGhee Tyson in general, Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson said, is returning to “a growth mode,” offering potential passengers “a record number of new destinations.”
Those new destinations include Baton Rouge, Phoenix and Minneapolis.
Total passenger activity at McGhee Tyson is also increasing. In February 2022, passenger activity grew by 77.98% relative to February 2021, according to the most recently published aviation activity report available on the airport’s website.
Passenger numbers for March “came very close to matching 2019,” Wilson said.
The authority’s return to a growth-centered outlook will be supported by MKAA’s 2023 budget, which includes millions of dollars in state funding for the airport.
“We, as the state’s airport community–both air carrier airports, commercial airports and general aviation airports–were very active in working with the governor’s administration and the legislative leadership, and I can report that we had a very successful year of receiving some additional airport funding,” he told a recent meeting of the MKAA Board of Commissioners. “I think that’s a very successful year.”
“We will, and this is an approximate number, have about $10 million of state funding coming to McGhee Tyson,” Wilson told the board. Though he noted that the allocation had been made on a one-time basis, Wilson also said that it likely represented a “record year” for state funding of the airport. The additional money, he commented, would go toward general growth, as well as terminal development projects.
“Our challenge continues to be to serve that growth and be ready for additional growth through expanding facilities,” Wilson said.
Presenting a proposed budget for fiscal year 2023, MKAA Controller Yin Chen noted that inflation had been a major consideration. Per that proposed budget, the airport authority projects that it will take in around $34 million in operating revenue for fiscal year 2023 while expending about $31 million in operating expenses in debt service.
The airport projected a total revenue increase of approximately $8 million. Parking and airline revenue account for about $6.7 million of that growth.
Chen commented that the airport’s total expenses are expected to increase by 27% in fiscal year 2023. The majority of the increase, she said, could be attributed to personnel costs.
In response to a question from a board member on the airport’s rising expenses, Wilson commented, “Our total dollars from the airlines are going up.” He added that the authority benefits from rising passenger volume and continuing access to federal grants, which can be used to subsidize debt service and labor costs. With growth in passenger numbers equating to a greater total revenue, Wilson noted that that rising volume could keep associated inline costs relatively low.
