Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority President Patrick Wilson has been appointed to the 2020-21 American Association of Airport Executives' board of directors.
AAAE is the world’s largest professional organization that represents individuals who work at public-use commercial and general aviation airports, a Wednesday press release from MKAA stated.
“Having an airport president as a leader within the national aviation system who can share his perspective on concerns that can directly impact aviation in East Tennessee is imperative to the success of the MKAA system,” MKAA Board of Commissioners Chairman Eddie Mannis said in the release. “Patrick’s leadership and legislative understanding on the local, state, and national level are assets that will continue to guide McGhee Tyson Airport and Downtown Island Airport through the new challenges and opportunities we are sure to face in the months and years to come.”
