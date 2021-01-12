Mobile food parks for trucks are slowly finding a place in Maryville’s culinary future after an ordinance to allow them scored Maryville City Council first-reading approval earlier this month.
That didn’t settle some of the ongoing debate about how the outdoor, walk-up eateries will interact with brick-and-mortar restaurants.
Leaders are set to continue a discussion about mobile food parks’ proximity to restaurants during a council retreat Thursday and Friday, Jan. 14-15.
Mayor Andy White asked City Planner Jordan Clark during a recent public hearing what would happen if someone wanted to build a food truck park within 150 feet of a restaurant, something technically not allowed, according to some of the code’s language.
It states, “No mobile food park will be permitted within 150 (feet) of a restaurant in operation at the time of application as measured from property line to property line unless the owner of the restaurant consents to the food park in writing.”
Parks could seek approval from the Board of Zoning Appeals if they wanted to locate closer than 150 feet to a restaurant, Clark noted, but not without the owner’s approval.
“That’s the only way the 150 feet could be reduced,” Clark explained.
The mayor responded: “I mean, you can put another restaurant in beside an existing restaurant which is basically what a (mobile) food park is. And we allow that to happen.”
White said he didn’t agree with part of the 150-foot buffer, adding food truck parks may not even be in operation year-round.
“We don’t tell the restaurants they can’t operate when the food trucks can,” he said. “I’d rather leave it up to the BZA to decide on the 150 feet rather than restaurants.”
City Manager Greg McClain told White there would be room for change once the ordinance was passed. City planning officials in December discussed trying to keep the new piece of code flexible, depending on how food truck parks evolved once established.
Clark said leaving the 150-feet question up to any city board would allow more arbitrary decisions than if restaurants were involved in the final say.
Council Member Sarah Herron agreed with White.
Council Member Tommy Hunt said leaders also should consider whether the park would just be a gravel lot with electrical attachments or whether its owner would want to build structures, too: bathrooms and garages for trucks, similar to mobile food parks in surrounding counties.
“That’s a whole different animal,” McClain said. “That’s where I guess I’m saying, this thing could morph in so many ways. ... We know that we’ll be revisiting this at some point.”
Despite the public hearing debate, the ordinance passed unanimously on first reading.
City’ Attorney Melanie Davis said if leaders want to make any substantive changes to the ordinance — there were multiple mentions of changing the 150 feet to 100 feet, for instance — the Maryville Municipal Planning Commission may have to approve it a second time before it could return to council for two readings.
As of Tuesday, no one has publicly expressed interest in building a mobile food park in Maryville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.