There’s no end to the pressures and stress that can complicate life, and oftentimes, the relief that’s needed — both physically and mentally — seems well out of reach. A new Blount County-based company called Tula Blu Events aims to change that. Founded by Dan and Amy Tankersley, it’s taken the food truck concept to bring therapeutic service to those that are too busy or preoccupied to treat themselves to a traditional massage.
Former employees of Blackberry Farm, the Tankerslys decided to create their own massage therapy practice in April 2020, but the timing proved to be less than fortuitous. The COVID-19 pandemic was putting most enterprises and opportunities on indefinite hold. Inspired by the strategies that certain restaurants employed when it came to employing mobile delivery services to keep their businesses active, the couple opted to purchase a 1959 vintage Airstream this past November, which they then converted into a dedicated mobile massage vehicle. It would allow them to bring their services to the workplace and integrate their form of therapy into everyday routines. After deciding they needed a name for their Airstream, they chose a handle that reflects both their mission and the environs where they operate.
The name Tula translates to “mountain peak” or “to be tranquil.” Blu speaks to the Smokies, which the Cherokee called Shaconage, meaning “Land of the Blue Smoke.”
Tula Blu Events will make its official debut with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Blount County Partnership, 201 S Washington Street in Maryville, from 8:30-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. From that point on, Tula Blu Events will provide services to their clientele by making regularly scheduled visits to local businesses. The couple said that their current plans fall for two stops a day, Monday through Thursday.
The company will also offer private events and scheduled appointments at Little Arrow Outdoor Resort on weekends. The opportunities to receive their services at that locale are not limited to the resort’s guests.
Hours operation are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays, and 10 p.m. on weekends, but Amy Tankersley said they can open as early as needed and go as late as necessary based on the logistics of an event’s schedule.
The Airstream easily accommodates two massage chairs inside the trailer, but a massage table can also be substituted for the chairs. Privacy is maintained with window treatments, table coverings and reservations to secure the space.
Tankersley said she hopes locals will take advantage of what she called the area’s only mobile massage vehicle, one that delivers the safe, natural and powerful stress-relieving benefits of therapeutic massage onsite for both the business and hospitality community. “Massage is important for so many reasons,” she said. “It increases circulation which enhances our immune system. This is important to keep healthy people healthy. Massage is also an excellent safe and natural pain reliever. As a matter of fact, earlier this year the CDC in the process of updating their Clinical Practice Guideline for Prescribing Opioids for Chronic Pain, recommended doctors first turn to ‘non-opioid therapies,’ such as massage, to treat chronic and acute pain. Maybe the most important reason is that massage has a profoundly positive effect, not only on the body’s physical structure, but also on a person’s mental and emotional state. In addition, it’s safe, natural and enjoyable!”
Tankersley said that it’s also important for people to know that massage therapists are considered health care providers in the State of Tennessee and that they should also understand that the benefits of massage therapy are based on real evidence. “The Mayo Clinic is a huge advocate for massage therapy’s use in combination with conventional treatment,” she added. “So is the Touch Research Institute at the University of Miami School of Medicine.”
Tankersley, a former CPA, said that it was her recovery from a cancer diagnosis that encouraged her to pursue a career in massage and body work. She did her initial training at Tennessee School of Therapeutic Massage, and then had advanced training under Deborah Perry and Dr. Stephen Bergquist in Jackson, Tennessee. She said that the experience at Blackberry Farm helped inspire the couple to engage in their own entrepreneurial efforts.
“Working at Blackberry Farm was an amazing experience in serving guests from all over the world without ever leaving Blount County,” she said. “I think the biggest takeaway for me was realizing that as much as we sometimes dream of celebrity, most celebrities dream to be more like us. At the end of the day, we are all much the same.”
Nevertheless, she also said that there are many misconceptions about massage — among them, that it’s sexual in nature, there’s no control over the therapist’s techniques, no pain produces no gain, massages are all the same, it’s only about muscles, and the benefits are only temporary.“The Roman philosopher, Seneca the Younger, summed it up well,” Tankersley said. “‘The mind should be allowed some relaxation, so that it may return to its work all the better for the rest.’ At Tula Blu Events, we are on a mission to nourish the way people experience the day with the powerful and proven benefits of massage. When you improve the lives of Blount County citizens, you improve our community.”
For more information, visit tulabluevents.com or follow their journey on Instagram or Facebook @tulabluevents
