Chasing butterflies in Cades Cove isn’t just a fun way to spend an autumn day in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.
Monday, Oct. 4, a team of environmental educators and others connected with the park were contributing to scientific research, tagging monarchs and counting other species.
The nonprofit Great Smoky Mountains Institute at Tremont leads the activity every September and October, taking a limited number of volunteers a few times a week. Last year volunteers tagged 895 monarchs, allowing others who find the insects later to track their migration.
Erin Canter, Tremont’s manager of science literacy and research, explained that the migration of monarchs from the United States to central Mexico was unknown until the 1970s, and teens tagging the insects in Minnesota played a key role in connecting the dots of a multicountry puzzle.
While some groups include volunteers as young as preschoolers, Monday’s included park rangers, AmeriCorps workers and others who work and volunteer in the Smokies.
Canter gave them all a chance to explain what interests them most about the butterflies and said for her it is the transformation from caterpillar.
“They just become this weird liquid soup and then they become a butterfly,” she said.
Their migration story also is impressive. While most monarchs live just two to four weeks, every fourth or fifth generation they are larger, stronger insects that will live for nine months, and those from eastern Canada and the United States will travel thousands of miles to central Mexico. They aren’t going for the warm weather, Canter explained, since they head for high elevations.
While the volunteers tag only the monarchs, they count other species as well. In the Smokies alone they may find more than three dozen species.
Canter helps volunteers identify the species using a field guide and shows how to hold the monarchs and carefully place an adhesive tag that can be used to identify them later.
Joshua Gray first came to the Smokies with his family on vacation from New Jersey. After earning a bachelor’s degree in wildlife and fisheries from Tennessee Technological University, he came to the park as an intern in 2019 before becoming a ranger. This is his first season working in the Cades Cove area.
“I get paid to do something I love,” he said after turning in a sleepy orange butterfly.
Several members of the group Monday are working in the park as part of the AmeriCorps program, including Sarah Dickinson.
“I can’t imagine getting paid to run and catch butterflies,” she said.
For the new environmental educators, the program also was an opportunity to learn about how to identify the species. For example, they found both summer and winter versions of one species.
“I’m happy to have just caught something,” said Phoebe Carnes, a senior at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina, who also volunteers and job shadows at the Oconaluftee section of the park.
She grew up camping in Cades Cove with her family and plans to study wildlife biology and animal education at the University of North Carolina so she can teach others about wildlife.
While tagging monarchs in the Smokies is done under a permit Tremont receives and is at capacity for this year, Canter encourages everyone to observe the species in their own back yards and public parks as well.
Using the free iNaturalist app, observations automatically are added to existing research projects.
