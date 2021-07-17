A water outage affecting residents near Lodge and Faraday streets in Alcoa will last from the morning to the afternoon Monday, July 19, city officials said in a news release.
The outage is related to Blount Excavating's work on Faraday Street and will last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The area affected will include residents on Lodge Street between Faraday Street and Lake Street.
Specific addresses that will be affected on Lodge Street include 1438, 1432, 1426, 1420 and 1414, the release said.
Motorists should take extra precaution and allow additional travel time to reach their destination when traveling through this location.
