Elizabeth Haun (from left), Lixin Deng and Ethan Sexton assemble a toy during their English language arts class period at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School on Thursday. MRIS seventh graders this year earned more than $11,000 for toys that are donated through Mission of Hope.
Max Mueller (left) and Hudson Sharpe prepare to assemble a bicycle Thursday, Dec. 8, during an English language arts class at Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School. Seventh graders earned more than $11,000 this year to buy donations for Mission of Hope, and each team had to buy at least one toy with some assembly required.
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School students put their English language arts skills to work during class Thursday, Dec. 8, assembling a ride-on toy that will be donated through Mission of Hope. Seventh graders at the school earned more than $11,000 this year in a program their teachers call “Mission Unstoppable.”
Abbigail Merickel, left, and Josie Palmer work on posters for an event that collected food for the pantry at Fairview United Methodist Church and earned the girls $387 for Mission Unstoppable. Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School seventh graders earned more than $11,000 to buy toys donated through Mission of Hope.
Abbigail Merickel, left, and Josie Palmer held a food drive for the pantry at Fairview United Methodist Church and earned $387 for Mission Unstoppable. Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School seventh graders earned more than $11,000 to buy toys donated through Mission of Hope.
Montgomery Ridge Intermediate School seventh graders proved their determination and generosity over the past month, earning more than $11,068.63 to make the holidays brighter for others.
Their hard work was turned into toys, donated through Mission of Hope to impoverished families in rural areas of Tennessee and Kentucky. Last year MRIS students raised nearly $6,000 through the program the school calls “Mission Unstoppable,” because teachers say when 100 students set their minds to do something “it gets done in a major way.”
“This project is important because a lot of people are less fortunate than us,” said student Hudson Sharpe. “If there is a need, we should help people with that need.”
With team names like the Grinch Gang and Jingle Elves Rock, they set goals and strategized how to earn money. Teachers Amy Crawford and Abigail Loveless emphasize to parents that donations aren’t allowed. The teens babysit, rake leaves and even make and sell products, such as apple butter.
Each student team had to buy at least one item with some assembly required, which they completed during their English language arts classes on Thursday, Dec. 8.
“When you give kindness, kindness comes back around,” said student Kaleb Courtney.
