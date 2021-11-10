Montvale Elementary students will have new opportunities to play soccer and volleyball after school next year, thanks to a $1,500 grant from the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation.
The giant check presented Tuesday night, Nov. 9, was $500 more than expected by Principal Donna Russell, who noted some of the funding came from customers who donate by rounding up the amount of their purchases at Dick’s.
Montvale plans to offer volleyball fundamentals clinics during the third nine weeks with Tyler Stinnett, an assistant coach at William Blount High School and guidance counselor at the elementary school.
The school also is working on an elementary soccer league with about five schools for after spring break. Both programs will be for grades three through five.
Russell said the after school programs are part of the effort under Blount County Schools’ new strategic plan to create an excellent culture where students feel they belong.
When Montvale Elementary offered a basketball club last spring to its K-5 students, attendance averaged 60, Russell said. With the extracurricular opportunities, she said, “It gives the students a sense of belonging to their school.”
The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation website, www.sportsmat ter.org, notes statistics such as student athletes being less likely to be depressed or use illicit drugs and that physically active children have higher test scores.
The foundation says one in 21 public schools has received funding through it since 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.