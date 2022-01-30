Montvale Elementary School welcomed about 220 students and family members Friday night, Jan. 28, with a range of hands-on activities focused on science, technology, engineering and math.
Montvale teachers, Heritage High School students, Fort Loudon Electric Cooperative, the MUSE and Central Technologies Inc. all set up STEM stations where students could build and experiment.
STEM teacher Joel Jackson recently received a $1,000 grant from UCOR to buy Lego bricks and other supplies. During the family event last week they could build and test cars and boats, create Plinko-style mazes and complete Lego Task Cards.
Teachers also led “Minute to Win It” activities with Lego.
