Montvale Elementary School students display ornaments they created for a Fantasy of Trees entry with a theme of disability awareness. Members of teacher Melissa Carrington’s morning Art Club were joined by peer buddies who mentor students in teacher Luke Saunders’ Comprehensive Development Classroom.
Ornaments crafted by Montvale Elementary School students to raise awareness and show respect for friends and family members with disabilities decorate one of the more than 350 trees on display over the next week at the Knoxville Convention Center. This is the school’s fourth time participating in the Fantasy of Trees, which last year raised more than half a million dollars for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Montvale Elementary School art teacher Melissa Carrington (left) describes how members of the Art Club and peer buddies for students with disabilities crafted ornaments for a Fantasy of Trees entry that focuses on disability awareness.
Montvale Elementary student Elsy Anderson was a leader in a project by the Art Club and peer buddies to create an entry for the Fantasy of Trees fundraiser this week for East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Their tree focuses on disability awareness, and Elsy said she is inspired by a 2-year-old nephew with Down syndrome. "He's a role model to me," she said Friday, Nov. 18, when students were dressed up for a school spirit day. "He's so strong."
Ornaments crafted by Montvale Elementary School students to raise awareness and show respect for friends and family members with disabilities decorate one of the more than 350 trees on display over the next week at the Knoxville Convention Center. This is the school's fourth time participating in the Fantasy of Trees, which last year raised more than half a million dollars for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Montvale Elementary School students display ornaments they created for a Fantasy of Trees entry with a theme of disability awareness. Members of teacher Melissa Carrington’s morning Art Club were joined by peer buddies who mentor students in teacher Luke Saunders’ Comprehensive Development Classroom.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ornaments crafted by Montvale Elementary School students to raise awareness and show respect for friends and family members with disabilities decorate one of the more than 350 trees on display over the next week at the Knoxville Convention Center. This is the school’s fourth time participating in the Fantasy of Trees, which last year raised more than half a million dollars for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.
Courtesy of Blount County Schools
Adriona Coward, a fifth grader, describes how Montvale Elementary students created snowman ornaments that include oxygen tanks.
The school’s entry in this week’s Fantasy of Trees fundraiser for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville focuses on disability awareness.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Montvale elementary fifth grader Aubrey Eggers show one of the butterfly ornaments crafted by the school's peer buddies and Art Club for a Fantasy of Trees entry with a theme of disability awareness.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Montvale Elementary School art teacher Melissa Carrington (left) describes how members of the Art Club and peer buddies for students with disabilities crafted ornaments for a Fantasy of Trees entry that focuses on disability awareness.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Montvale Elementary student Elsy Anderson was a leader in a project by the Art Club and peer buddies to create an entry for the Fantasy of Trees fundraiser this week for East Tennessee Children's Hospital. Their tree focuses on disability awareness, and Elsy said she is inspired by a 2-year-old nephew with Down syndrome. "He's a role model to me," she said Friday, Nov. 18, when students were dressed up for a school spirit day. "He's so strong."
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Montvale Elementary fourth grader Morgan Crain shares an ornament she made with help from her grandmother’s neighbor, featuring a butterfly and puzzle pieces inside the ornament.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ornaments crafted by Montvale Elementary School students to raise awareness and show respect for friends and family members with disabilities decorate one of the more than 350 trees on display over the next week at the Knoxville Convention Center. This is the school's fourth time participating in the Fantasy of Trees, which last year raised more than half a million dollars for East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
When Montvale Elementary students began brainstorming for a theme to decorate their entry for this year’s Fantasy of Trees, the ideas ranged from dinosaurs to Dolly Parton. Visitors may need to look closely to find the purpose in their pine.
Their gingerbread men ornaments have feeding tubes, and the snowmen have oxygen tanks. Black markings on butterfly wings spell out conditions such as spina bifida, and nestled among ribbons are puzzle pieces, a symbol of the complexity of autism.
For members of Montvale’s Monday morning Art Club and peer buddies, who mentor students with significant disabilities, the tree symbolizes the beauty they see in classmates, friends and family members while raising awareness of disabilities.
“We wanted to be sure we shared our love and respect for these people with everyone else,” said art teacher Melissa Carrington.
This is the fourth year Montvale students have participated in the Fantasy of Trees, a fundraiser for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital that draws tens of thousands of visitors to the Knoxville Convention Center in the week around Thanksgiving and last year raised more than half a million dollars for the nonprofit regional pediatric center.
This year’s proceeds will go toward buying a Lifeline ambulance, which ETCH compares to a pediatric intensive care unit on wheels, providing lifesaving equipment during transportation to and from the hospital.
Montvale’s previous trees all have sold, and two years ago its Lego-theme tree was recognized for having the best use of color.
Principal Donna Russell said participating in the Fantasy of Trees is one way Montvale Knights learn to give back to their community and to make a difference in the world.
The Art Club was formed after they saw how much work was needed for the first year’s tree, which had a Dr. Seuss theme.
The majority of the ornaments on the 4.5-foot prelit tree are handmade by the students, using modeling clay, ribbon, painted puzzle pieces, and more. The fourth and fifth graders learned how to use a hot glue gun with care.
Everyone contributed to the project, Carrington said, and some stayed after school to finish the work.
Fifth grader Elsy Anderson, one of the peer mentors in Montvale’s Comprehensive Development Classroom, was a leader in the project and one of the first to suggest the theme. She’s inspired by her 2-year-old nephew Maverick, who has Down syndrome.
“He’s a role model to me,” Elsy said. “He’s so strong, and I love him to death.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.