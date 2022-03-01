The city of Maryville Engineering and Public Works department will close a section of Montvale Road (SR 336) between Farris and Ridge Roads on Thursday, March 3, for crews to install a culvert under the roadway.
A release from the city of Maryville states the closure will last from about 7 p.m. until 1 a.m. and affect traffic in both directions.
North and south bound traffic will be detoured to Farris and Ridge Roads. Motorists are advised to allow extra travel time for the detour and to use caution in the construction area.
