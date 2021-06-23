Local resident and state Rep. Jerome Moon secured $30,000 in state funding for the Blount County Veterans Treatment Court during Tennessee’s 112th General Assembly, his office announced in a news release Tuesday.
The funds will be used for additional court resources and operational expenses.
“The veterans treatment court does special work for veterans in Blount County,” Moon said in the release. “We owe it to the men and women who have given their all for our country to help get them back on their feet when they are at their lowest. I appreciate Sen. Art Swann, R-Maryville, for his work to approve these funds in the Senate, and I appreciate all of my colleagues in the General Assembly for their continued support of our veterans in Tennessee.”
The veterans treatment court was established to provide an alternative to incarceration for veterans who have committed crimes directly related to trauma, addiction or emotional stress.
It promotes sobriety, recovery and stability through collaboration with rehabilitation partners and veterans organizations in the community.
The $30,000 is part of a $42.6 billion state budget passed in May and that “cuts taxes and provides significant investments in education, health care and economic development,” according to the release.
Moon represents House District 8, which includes part of Blount County.
He chairs the Cities and Counties Subcommittee and is a member of the Commerce, Local Government and State Government committees and the Corrections Subcommittee.
He can be reached at rep.jerome.moon@capi tol.tn.gov or 615-741-5481.
