Cleanup efforts continue in the aftermath of destructive fires that started in Sevier and Blount Counties Wednesday, March 30, and Thursday, March 31, but state officials say that the worst of the spring fire season is likely over.
The Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane fire in Sevier County's Wears Valley community burned over 2,498 acres of land, according to recent estimates from the Sevier County Emergency Management Agency. Hundreds of structures were damaged in the fire, which also injured several people.
A Seymour fire that began Thursday also proved difficult to combat, burning over 900 acres and affecting several structures.
The process of containing the fires involved dozens of agencies — in a press conference held Thursday, Sevier County Mayor Larry Waters noted that 70 agencies had responded to the Hatcher Mountain/Indigo Lane Fire.
Seymour Volunteer Fire Department Chief John Linsenbigler also commented that personnel from the Knoxville and Crossville fire departments helped respond to the Dupont fire.
State agencies, too, were heavily involved in the response to the fires. Agencies including the Tennessee Department of Transportation and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture sent personnel to affected areas.
Within the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, the state's forestry division used various methods to help control and extinguish the fires.
Those methods included backburning, which involves setting controlled fires near an active wildfire to act as firebreaks, as well as mop-ups of loose brush.
Mop-up efforts, including attempts to extinguish remaining hot spots and mitigate future fires, are ongoing.
Officials were hopeful that the fires would represent an end to a destructive fire season.
“Usually in Tennessee, fire season is a fall and spring event,” Brook Smith, a public information officer for Tennessee Division of Forestry, told The Daily Times. “Spring tends to be a hotter fire season,” he explained, because of the warmer temperatures and higher winds that usually accompany it.
“There tend to be more fires in fall, but those in spring are often very destructive,” Smith said.
Referring to current and predicted weather conditions in Sevier County, he said, “We’re thinking that with this rain event — we’re estimating that this fire season will be pretty much done,” as outdoor space “greens up” into the summer months.
The division finished backburning efforts related to the fires Monday, April 4, but is continuing with mitigation and fire suppression.
