About one in 10 who took an informal poll published by The Daily Times want the former Fort Craig Elementary School to commercially develop. Two questions gaged whether readers support preserving it for Maryville City Schools or moving forward with one hotel and idea of further redevelopment on the property.
In March, Maryville City Council accepted a proposal from hotel developer Aatmos that has two phases; the first phase would build atop the playground area, and the second where the school building is now.
Current interest is solely on allowing development of the first phase, which would require splitting the property in half. Although council has said they will fund a new property for school services in the future, phase two has never been a certainty.
Director of schools Mike Winstead voiced concerns of Maryville Board of Education during a council work session Friday, April 21, that diverted from council’s plans and pressured timeline for phase one.
Winstead reiterated during a phone call that the school board won’t accept the hotel as currently proposed because of how property lines separating the building from phase one are drawn. They want a wider buffer between the hotel and school building, where over 100 students and employees are planned to be every week starting next year.
Buffer aside, the school board doesn’t want to rush into a decision and regret not having the property to grow into.
Three members of council and city manager Greg McClain emphasized they want the development to widen the tax base and keep burden off of property taxes. A hotel is like an anchor, McClain said. It would pull people — who would shop or eat locally — and more investment to the area.
On top of that, hotels can acquire up to four different types of taxes: property, sales, hotel/motel and liquor sales.
Councilman Fred Metz said polling results widely in favor of school officials’ sentiment didn’t surprise him. In his experience, he said people enthusiastically opposed to something are more likely to click.
Tempers flared last Friday, Metz said. But the past week has been good to take a step back and find the best solution for the community at large.
Disagreement on the future of the property didn’t erupt until the city discovered the school board is named on Fort Craig’s property record. School board chair Nick Black said the deed didn’t change anything, but it bolstered sentiment about reserving the property.
Now the school board has to turn property over to the city before it can develop. Although before deed investigations came back, Winstead formerly said the school board had to declare the property a surplus before development could proceed.
A dated dispute
Council was under the impression that the school board was ready to let go of the playground portion of the property, McClain said.
The city has had plans to commercially develop Fort Craig for over a decade.
Ten years ago when Boys & Girls Club of Blount County signed contract to use the building, Councilman Tommy Hunt said the city had advised school officials to not renew Boys & Girls Club’s lease for a second 10 years. Their first one expires at the end of December.
Last fall, council and city administration started more serious talks on development of Fort Craig. Winstead said he and school board members were aware of the interest but not any details.
In January, the city published a request for proposal to receive development pitches. Only one group responded: Aatmos. As an incentive, the city planned to gift the playground portion of the property to Aatmos, which the company had requested in its proposal.
Metz said it would be short sighted to lose an investment that could bring millions in revenue into the city for several decades over the loss of a few hundred thousand dollars. If more than one developer would have responded, it would have been different.
Another proposed hotel off East Harper or Broadway avenues downtown has been in the planning process for over a year, but Hunt said its developers don’t have a reputation or background as expansive as Aatmos. Previously, CEO Mahavir Patel said he would be working with Marriott or Hilton to brand the phase one hotel.
What it is and is not
“This isn’t about being pro-development,” Councilwoman Sarah Herron said. “It’s about taking care of our citizens and easing the burden on taxpayers as much as we possibly can.”
City residents elected council and entrusted them to make decisions for the community, she said.
Herron and Hunt had called into question trusting the school board enough to issue a $30 million bond — to pay back over 20 years — for the Maryville High School expansion if they aren’t prioritizing revenue gains. Although a strong assertion, a week later Herron said she stands by it.
Contributing over half of the city budget to schools every year, council says the extra revenue will help fund expansions and other projects.
Black said he and other school board members are catching negative rhetoric from city officials and being accused of not understanding revenue gains from the hotel, which isn’t the case.
Although not sure where the line falls between city development decisions and the school board’s responsibility to students, Black said the board is considering what the best use of the property would be.
“As it stands, it’s school property,” Black said. “Whatever happens there should be done in a fashion that benefits schools.”
Herron said she felt like school officials were going behind council’s back to try and stop the development without first talking to them, and she lost trust.
After council signed off on Aatmos’s proposal, Winstead and two school board members met development representatives in the hallway of the city municipal building.
Winstead said it wasn’t an attempt to block the development. At that time, questions had arose about property lines and buffers that he said the three of them wanted to address directly with project engineers.
Had school officials addressed council, Herron said their concerns would have given her pause. The way events had played out, she said felt like sabotage and showed the two bodies weren’t on the same page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.