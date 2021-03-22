A favorite neighborhood pastime is about to become a regulated one as leaders move closer to written rules regarding food trucks in Maryville’s residential areas.
Food truck rules may be up for vote at Maryville’s April 6 council meeting after leaders discussed potential regulatory codes during a recent work session.
Those codes were developed by a team of department leaders, including Public Services Director Angie Luckie, Administrative Services Director Jane Groff, Deputy Director Financial Services Sherri Phillips, City Planner Jordan Clark and Police Chief Tony Crisp.
“We understood our direction, which was to figure out the best way to allow food trucks in residential areas,” Luckie told council members March 19 before presenting a number of points set to appear in the new code.
The first of these was a kind of mission statement.
“The purpose of allowing food trucks in residential areas is to allow community gatherings and not for commercial business,” the team’s presentation stated.
That language set the foundation for other proposed regulations, including restricting the trucks to private properties, allowing them to come to an address only twice in a single year and requiring property owners to pay $20 for a permit per event — and, in doing so, prove the vendor has a valid permit, too.
Trucks would only be allowed to set up shop at residences between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m., according to the proposal, and would not be able to “impede traffic or cause other public safety issues.”
Safety issues and traffic jams have been top-tier concerns for leaders as they try to regulate food trucks popping up next to residences.
They’ve repeatedly noted mobile food vendors’ social media power: If vendors announce they’ll be in a certain neighborhood, customers are likely to flock there.
“Because of advertising, food trucks are saying, ‘This is where we’re going to be.’ That’s how I found them,” Councilwoman Sarah Herron said, noting the effectiveness of food truck’s self-promotion.
“Some people have had trouble with that,” Maryville Mayor Andy White added. “They’ll go ‘Hold on: This is for our neighborhood. I don’t need the whole town coming in. This is a quiet residential area. The food truck just put this social media blast out and now we’ve got all this traffic.’”
City Manager Greg McClain noted the purpose of the code is not for the food trucks but for the people who want to invite them.
The city won’t regulate advertising and will leave that up to residents. “There are some self-policing things that can happen,” Luckie noted.
A chartered homeowners association (HOA) might be able to supersede Maryville law and not allow mobile food vendors, council members noted.
Ultimately, however, that’s not for the city to legislate. But leaders emphasized the importance of actually having a law as food trucks become more and more popular.
“There’s no stopping them. It’s already being done; this is just making it legal,” White noted.
“And it helps with enforcement,” Luckie added.
“Just remember,” McClain said as the discussion was ending, “there’s the spirit of this law and there’s the letter of this law. People will game the letter of the law. We’ll try to enforce it by the spirit. And therein will be the value.”
If all goes according to a plan Luckie referenced during the work session, the new code may pass second and final reading during May’s council meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.