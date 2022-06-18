A week after promoting a new Chief Executive Officer, Blount Memorial Hospital announced two more changes in leadership on Friday.
Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Smith has also been named the chief administrative officer. And Cory Everett, who has served as an assistant administrator, has been promoted to chief operating officer.
A release from BMH states that Smith has worked for the hospital since 2013 and Everett for more than 10 years.
As CFO and CAO, Smith will oversee financial services, non-clinical services and “non-traditional hospital services.”
Everett, as COO, will oversee operations of clinical services and “a number of of our ancillary areas,” the release states. Previously, he has overseen the Blount Memorial Physicians Group and will continue to do so. The release states that he’ll also oversee “other areas that impact new business development and growth strategies.”
“Together, in these new roles, Smith and Everett will help us to address operational efficiencies for both our hospital system, but also, the patients and families we serve,” CEO Harold Naramore said in the release. “Expanding their responsibilities and allowing them to use their talents and industry-specific knowledge in key administrative and operational areas benefits our health system.”
Several days after BMH announced former CEO Don Heinemann’s retirement and the promotion of Naramore as the new CEO, local government sent a letter to the hospital Board of Directors asking for a review of the selection process.
Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell, Maryville Mayor Andy White and Alcoa Mayor Clint Abbott signed the letter, which stated that county citizens, businesses and members of the legislative bodies voiced concerns for whether Naramore’s appointment followed BMH bylaws and state law requiring public notice of a selection meeting.
“We have received the letter from our local mayors that raised concerns,” a release from BMH on June 16 states. “We are preparing a letter in response to them. We are confident we followed the appropriate and required process, which we plan to outline in detail in our response letter.”
In an internal email announcing the two newest leadership changes, Naramore wrote to staff that it “is normal to be nervous with changes like what our organization is experiencing right now, but, everything will be OK. And I mean that. Everything is going to be fine.”
Naramore said he is optimistic, and the changes he has put in place will help the hospital be the best that it can be starting at the beginning of the next fiscal year, July 1.
Implementing the roles of a CAO and COO, Naramore wrote, “presents a clear chain of command” and management consistency.
In addition to the leadership changes that Naramore announced in the email, he included an updated chart for how different departments have been reorganized.
“These changes are to help us position ourselves to aggressively target growth goals we have, but to also address operational efficiencies for both our hospital system and the patients and families we serve,” Naramore wrote.
He added that the changes will enhance the success of departments as more-normal operations resume and new methods of service and care are implemented.
BMH officials said they were unable to fulfill The Daily Time’s request for more information by press time on Saturday.
