Another commercial and residential development on Topside Road is in the works. Before any construction, Alcoa Planning Commission Chairman Clarence Williams will have to tear down his house.
Williams owns 22 acres in front of Beech Grove Baptist Church, where he has a home, a barn and acres of vacant land that corner the intersection of East Old Topside Road and Topside. He abstained from the planning commission vote regarding his property Thursday night and assured the commission members to vote in the best interest of the city, not him.
“I want you to be satisfied with what’s out here,” Williams said. “I always say, just about every meeting, we got to get it right. We have to get it right.”
The planning commission voted in his favor, which sends a recommendation to the Board of Commissioners to consider when voting during their next two monthly meetings.
The public hearing will be on June 14.
In December, the planning commission recommended William’s property be annexed into Alcoa by his request. During the next two monthly board meetings, commissioners voted and ultimately approved the annexation.
City zoning ordinances allow for higher intensity land uses than the county.
No design plans have been presented yet. The second step after annexation was gaining a recommendation from the planning commission to split William’s 22 acres into four different lots and rezone one of them.
The largest lot is about 15 acres and is the planned site for residential development. Two are about 3 acres each and are planned for commercial businesses. The two 3-acre lots will front Topside with the larger, 15-acre lot behind.
The fourth lot will be a public road that will intersect the middle of the three other lots.
The 15-acre portion of Williams’s property was rezoned to allow 17 or more units per acre and buildings up to three stories tall.
“This is a density guide,” City Planner Jeremy Pearson said. “Every property has its own environmental constraints... Form plays everything.”
For example, Pearson said an apartment complex would require a lot of space be used for parking.
“It really comes down to, ‘What type of project is it?” he added.
The development could potentially have about 250 units, which would depend on whether it will be a cluster of single family homes on small lots, townhomes, condos or an apartment complex.
Before any development, Pearson said traffic studies will need to be conducted, and he is anticipating improvements to Topside.
The additional fourth lot of Williams property — a public road that will be named Winterpast Drive — is intended to keep as much traffic off Topside as possible.
William’s property is a little over 1 mile north of two large apartment complexes currently being built along Topside.
One, named Ardmore at Topside, is planned to have 282 apartments directly behind the Weigel’s just west of Pellissippi Parkway. The other, named Topside 333, is planned to have 226 apartments on the opposite side of Topside Road, cornered by McBath Road.
A grocery store is also planned to be built near Topside 333, with potential office space and a gas station.
Additionally, last night the planning commission approved a property line shift between Ardmore and Weigel’s that will allow Weigel’s to potentially expand in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.