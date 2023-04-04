Middlesettlements Elementary School teacher Rachel Terry pours sand into a bowl during an assembly Tuesday. When she empties the small container the bowl will hold 1 pound of sand; it would take 142 bowls like this one to contain 1 million grains of sand. This demonstration was intended to help the students appreciate the scale of 1 million as a number before announcing they had read more than 1 million minutes this school year.
Middlesettlements Principal Suzanne Graves (left) shares total minutes read by students this school year. The individual class totals were on the other side of the banner held by teacher Rachel Terry and School Resource Officer Tristan Hout, concealing the total that would be revealed when they turned it to face the students.
A trio of students, Clay McCard (from left wearing Jaws t-shirt), Colton Powers and Hunter Beloate react to the announcement Tuesday that Middlesttlements Elementary students have surpassed their goal of reading 1 million minutes this school year.
Middlesettlements Elementary students gathered in the gym Tuesday afternoon, April 4, for what might have seemed like a math lesson.
With several visual examples, educators attempted to show children from kindergarten through fifth grade what one million would look.
A million grains of sand would fill 142 bowls.
A chain of a million paperclips would stretch for miles. Little things add up.
Since August 2022, the school’s approximately 335 students have been striving for their own million, a million minutes of reading. At the assembly, they learned how much each grade level has read so far, before a banner revealed their total: 1,213,402 minutes of reading, with more than a month left in the school year.
