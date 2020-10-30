At the end of the 14-day early voting period, 51% of registered voters in Tennessee cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 presidential election, the Tennessee secretary of state said in a press release.
A total of 2,280,767 Tennesseans participated in early voting.
Absentee and early voting totals in six counties — Cheatham, Davidson, Loudon, Rutherford, Williamson and Wilson — has surpassed the early voting, absentee and Election Day turnout totals from the 2016 election.
A comprehensive report of in-person or absentee by-mail turnout during the two-week early voting period by county with comparisons to 2016 and 2012 is available on GoVoteTN.com.
