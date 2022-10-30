Chrissy Holloway grew up in a very old house in Chicago. Odd things would happen, things that had no logical explanation.
“I would take notice and think, ‘I wonder why that happened? Is anyone else seeing this shadow?’” Holloway said, thinking back on those early years, unaware at the time of how unusual it was to see “shadow people” late at night. “I found out in recent years that my mom would tell me things so I wouldn’t be scared, but they also experienced things in that house that they couldn’t explain.”
In her teens, the ghost-hunting television shows became popular. Holloway said, “I watched them and saw I was not the only one and could relate. I guess growing up with those occurrences, you tend to be not as scared by them but more intrigued by them.”
Holloway later met her husband, Charlie, who grew up in East Tennessee and had similar unexplained experiences in the house where his family lived. It was only natural that they would go on to explore the unexplained, learning more about techniques and equipment, and ultimately creating East Tennessee Paranormal. The business was founded about three months ago, Holloway said, and services include private, overnight paranormal investigations for property owners experiencing unexplained happenings and leading small groups through public buildings that are said to be haunted, such as the Old Harriman Hospital and Brushy Mountain Prison, to teach people investigative procedures and how to use the equipment. Private investigations for groups of friends are also offered.
Desire for answers
A tragic event heightened Holloway’s search for answers to unexplained activity. She said, “When I lost my younger brother right around my first anniversary, it really sparked my interest in having to know, is there more? That was my goal going forward, that we’re going to find out if this is real.”
That was the impetus for her and her husband to officially begin doing paranormal investigations together. “We got ourselves — as a treat for our first wedding anniversary — an overnight investigation of Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, Kentucky,” Holloway said. “It was a public tour … in those big public investigations, we learned very quickly that you’re with about 50 to 100 other people from all over that have very different takes on it. Some might not take it seriously. You might have your screamers that are there for an energy rush, not necessarily to see, ‘Is this real? Could this be real? Can we actually prove this is real?’ That’s more our take on it. We take more of a scientific approach. We would like to know that there is more than just darkness when we die.”
Holloway had previously been involved with other investigations, including at a funeral home. “I was able to go in and experiment with the techniques of the trade,” she said. “That was my first hands-on practice. I had some luck in getting what I believe were responses, and it didn’t scare me. Everybody else got up and ran out of the room! That’s when I began to think maybe I could do this.”
Equipment
The Holloways use a variety of equipment to document their investigations.
“We have some pretty fancy stuff, but what gets the biggest workout are some of the simpler things,” Holloway said, including an audio recorder, thermometers that gauge sporadic changes in temperature, a mini-Maglite flashlight, motion activated devices and infrared game or trail cameras. “We use our REM (radiating electromagnetism) pod that detects electromagnetic fields around it, so if someone or something approaches close to the antenna then that will alarm. We have an SLS camera, which is a structured light sensor, which will map the people in the room as stick figures. What really gets weird is when you’re standing there and then all of a sudden, you’re asking for something to interact with you, and up pops another stick figure out of nowhere. If you say, ‘Can you wave at me,’ and no one else is moving and the stick figure waves at you, it warrants a little merit.”
Another piece of equipment is a ghost box, or spirit box.
“Basically this is a broken radio that scans very, very quickly for radio frequencies,” Holloway said. “You ask questions, and if you’re hearing full words come through it or even full sentences, that’s pretty indicative of somebody trying to get a message to you.” When the ghost box was first purchased, shortly after the death of her brother, Holloway began testing it to see if it worked.
“When all these garbled words started trying to come through, I said, ‘I don’t want to hear from anyone except Andy,’ who is my brother. I said, ‘If you’re here, tell me if this thing works.’ Instantly, the voice I heard that came through that radio said, ‘Hey.’ It was very much what my brother would say to me, and it was unmistakably his voice. That was a very personal experience, but that’s how I came to believe in the equipment.”
Weird vibes
Holloway emphasizes that she and her husband show respect to both the living and the dead during their investigations.
“We do not do any provoking of any sort, which you’ll sometimes see on the ghost shows where they will try to anger the spirits to get them to interact, she said. “We are very respectful of the places we go as well as the dead and the living. We do not provoke, we do not perform any sort of ritual, none of that. We will not bless the house; that is not our sandbox, and we are not going to play in it.”
Sometimes, Holloway said, they pack up and leave a location without answers.
“When you’re getting weird vibes and those Spidey-sense tingles, and you’re not getting a response from spirits, you ask, ‘Do you want us to leave?’ If they say ‘yes’ or the flashlight comes on instantly, it’s like, ‘OK let me get my things,’” she said. “We are very respectful, and if that’s what they are asking us to do, then we will do it.
“There’s a healthy amount of fear,” Holloway added. “You get a feeling inside, in the pit of your stomach, and you’ve just got to trust your gut that there’s more to the environment you’re in than meets the eye but not to be so scared that you run. When you open yourself to the possibilities, I think you’re more willing to accept that there’s more than what we know, and if you’re willing to explore it, then you might find something else out.”
