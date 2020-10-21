More than 1 million Tennesseans cast their ballots during the first six days of early voting.
A total of 1,085,384 Tennesseans have participated in early voting, states a Wednesday press release from Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett.
"At this rate, we are on pace to break the state's previous early voting turnout record," said Mark Goins, state coordinator of elections. The previous record was set during the 2016 presidential election.
Voters can find their early voting and election day hours, polling locations and more with the GoVoteTN app or online at GoVoteTN.com.
Early voting in the state is happening now through Oct. 29. Election Day is Nov. 3.
