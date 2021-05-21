A man died Thursday after being struck by a boat propeller during a Douglas Lake boating accident, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said.
James McGee, 66, Morristown, fell off a small aluminum boat just before 7 p.m. at Leadvale Access Area, TWRA said in a Friday press release. He was struck by the boat's propeller, causing serious arm injuries.
Bystanders removed McGee from the water and administered CPR until emergency services arrived. He was taken by ambulance to Morristown Hamblen Hospital, then airlifted to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he later died, TWRA said. The incident is under investigation.
"This boating accident marks the seventh fatal boating accident of the 2021 season," TWRA said in the release. "In total, there have been 24 reported statewide boating accidents with nine serious injuries and seven fatalities this year. TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim's family."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.