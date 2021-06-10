Alcoa’s 100-plus years are now reflected across the city as most of the 19 planned wayside markers cataloging its history are up and ready for local tourism.
The markers are a long-time “dream” of city historian and Blount County Circuit Court Judge David Duggan, city officials said in a news release.
Funding and interest for the project didn’t come to fruition until the city’s 2019 centennial celebration, which budgeted some money for the project.
However, there weren’t sufficient funds to “do the project justice,” according to the release, until recently when Arconic Tennessee Operations and Arconic Foundation filled the gap with grant money.
“Who better to assist with such an undertaking than the company whose roots founded the city?” the release said.
The centennial budget and the grant combined to allow Alcoa government to purchase signage from Pannier, a company that builds exhibits for clients like the National Park Service.
Duggan wrote the texts and chose the images for each of the 19 exhibits designated for various historic sites around the city.
Where possible, the markers were placed near or along sections of greenway trail near the location of a historically significant event or structure.
Each marker recounts and preserves the story of Alcoa the city and ALCOA Inc. the company.
The waysides vary in form, from the traditional T-style to triple-pedestal, triple-offset and three-sided kiosk designs.
Not all 19 are installed yet: Crews have installed 11 so far, five in along Springbrook Park Greenway. Others are at:
• the Holston Conference parking lot on Rankin Road.
• the rock garden on the corner of Hall Road and Howe Street.
• East Edison Street and North Wright Road.
• the greenway across from the former Nicely’s store — now the Masonic Lodge.
• the Duck Pond.
• the entrance to Springbrook Pool.
Alcoa public works crews installed all of these and the rest will be in place soon, according to the release.
“I’m very excited to see these markers going up: So many people worked hard to make this happen, and of course we’re grateful to the city of Alcoa and Arconic for funding,” Duggan said in the release. “I wish they could all go up at once, but for some of them we’re waiting on completion of construction projects and for some we are working out agreements with private property owners. They will all be up soon, and they will make an impact in our community because these markers tell and depict much of our city’s history. They’re well done, and I hope our citizens enjoy them and are reminded of those who went before us and made our life here possible.”
Some of the wayside exhibits will remain in storage until the completion of various public projects, such as the one representing the West Plant and Springbrook communities.
Crews soon will place that one in the Faraday and Mills streets area, which is currently under construction.
Another three-pedestal stand representing Alcoa High School and its storied basketball and football programs and their players and coaches will be placed in the coming months.
