Bad news looms as often as good news circulates — even in a place as full of triumphs and community pride as Blount County.
At The Daily Times, it’s our job to share all the happenings of the county, even when we have to report on stories we wish had never happened.
In part two of The Daily Times’ year in review, we share the most-viewed stories of the 2019 — which clocked in a total 205,761 page views.
No. 10
A September story about the cancellation of a trial due to the unexpected death of a Maryville man accused of raping a young girl had the tenth most page views of the year.
Charles Duane Rodgers, 58, was arrested at his Travelers insurance office in Knoxville on Sept. 20 and charged with rape of a child less than 13 years old. He was released on bonds totaling $500,000 less than a day later.
The Daily Times, through the Freedom of Information Act, obtained an audio recording of a phone call between a man, purportedly Rodgers, and a young woman.
In the phone call, the man details at least one illicit sexual encounter between himself and the young woman. At the end of the video, the young woman can be heard sobbing as another person says, “We got him. We got him.”
Three days after Rodgers made bail, he was found dead in his home on Ripley Drive on Sept. 24.
A spokeswoman from the Blount County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Rodgers’ death, and sources said he took his own life.
No. 9
In March, The Daily Times covered the attempted foreclosure on Sam Welshan’s 2-acre lot off Six Mile Road.
Welshan, who purchased the lot from his grandparents in 2007, encountered many obstacles while trying to make mortgage payments to First Tennessee Bank, which had purchased the company with which Welshan had taken out a 15-year loan in 2007.
First Tennessee told Welshan he needed to make payments with a coupon from a third-party company, but returned Welshan’s coupon payment when it was made. The bank also returned thousands of dollars in cash that Welshan had paid as a last resort.
Eventually, Welshan completed and returned a loss mitigation package, but despite documentation confirming this, First Tennessee claimed they never received the package.
Welshan received a foreclosure notice in February saying he had until March 19 to pay the full outstanding balance on the loan — a total of nearly $47,000.
Despite having meticulous records of each payment, correspondences with First Tennessee and other related documents organized in folders and envelopes, Welshan’s experience with First Tennessee only became productive when his boss, Jim Johnson, pulled a few strings — something he was able to do because he banked there.
Welshan had only worked with Johnson a few months when his boss decided to pay off the remainder of the mortgage, which was now $49,000 because of added fees.
“There was no reason to do that (pay off his mortgage). I told him that whether he did it or not, it would not change our relationship. I really didn’t expect it, but when he saw the plight, he just jumped in,” Welshan said.
A day after The Daily Times reached out to First Tennessee, Welshan reported a representative from the bank told him the foreclosure was on hold.
No. 8
After receiving an email tip from a reader, The Daily Times looked into the demolition of a small white house on the corner of Morganton Road and William Blount Drive in early December.
Ethel Mae Brown bought the house in 1943 shortly after her husband died, Felix Brown, Ethel Mae’s grandson, said. She made a $3,000 down payment and moved herself and her seven children into the single-story home.
After her death, her children and grandchildren owned the house. In July, they sold it to Crossroads Village Maryville Blount, LLC for $849,000 despite a $326,000 assessment earlier this year, according to a Blount County real estate assessment document.
Six months after selling the property, Crossroads had the house demolished to make way for a “village-style shopping center,” which Nick Cazana, president of Commercial and Investment Properties Co., says will be completed in 12 to 24 months.
The vision for the property is to make the shopping center less like a strip mall and more like a casual place to “grab a bite to eat” or shop, Cazana said.
CIP, a development firm in Knoxville, has been developing properties for more than 25 years. Its current project is the development of Century Park, an 80-acre office complex in Knoxville.
The company also has developed several shopping centers including the Gallery Shopping Centers in Knoxville, Nashville and Huntsville, Alabama — all of which are more than 80,000 square feet.
No. 7
A story about a Maryville police officer being placed on disciplinary leave after running a stop sign and T-boning a car containing two adults and a juvenile in mid-March was viewed by readers more than 13,000 times.
A Blount County Sheriff’s Office traffic report stated that on March 16 at 9:52 p.m., Officer Austin Green, 23, was driving down Irwin Avenue when he rolled through a stop sign at the intersection and struck the car of Justin Swaney, 28, who was going straight on Everett.
Both vehicles were totaled, and Green and Swaney were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital, according to the report. The female passenger and juvenile in Swaney’s car were unhurt.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said though the incident report states that a shoulder and lap belt were being used by Green, Crisp said they were not.
Crisp also clarified that, though the accident report states the at-fault driver’s distraction was “unknown,” Green had been trying to run a license plate on his mobile data terminal when he rolled through the stop sign.
Green was placed on a three-day disciplinary unpaid leave and given a standard procedure drug test, which Crisp said came back clean.
No. 6
Coverage of three men arrested at the La Quinta in Alcoa for reportedly soliciting sex with minors during an undercover operation had the sixth most views of the year.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, along with members of the Alcoa and Maryville Police departments and the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, executed the investigation, which targeted individuals who attempted to solicit adult prostitutes as well as girls younger than 18.
Upendrakumar S. Patel, 36, Telford Road; Aaron Darrell Fomby, 28, of Detroit, Michigan; and Orlando Moreno-Martinez, 38, of Knoxville were arrested on July 19 after responding to decoy ads placed on several websites linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases, said Leslie Earhart, TBI spokeswoman.
Patel was charged with two counts of trafficking a minor for a commercial act. The two other men faced one count of trafficking a minor for a sex act.
A fourth man, Donald Wayne Turner, 45, Knoxville, was arrested on July 20 and charged with promoting prostitution.
At a hearing a week later, Judge William Brewer reduced Patel’s bail from $1 million to $50,000 and Fomby’s bail from $500,000 to $50,000.
Turner is the only of the four men in the Blount County jail as of Dec. 31, according to the online booking tool on the Blount County Sheriff’s Office website.
No. 5
A story detailing the recovery of a nurse at East Tennessee Medical Group from a life-threatening case of the flu had more than 17,000 views.
Over the course of 10 days, Cindy-Jett Vittetoe went from working as a nurse to being placed on life support.
While at work on Nov. 11, Jett-Vittetoe, feeling ill, had herself tested for the flu. The results came back positive.
After showing no improvement, Jett-Vittetoe was admitted to Blount Memorial Hospital with pneumonia in addition to the flu on Nov. 13.
One day later, she was transferred to the intensive care unit, sedated, given several antibiotics and blood-pressure medicines and placed on life support.
That night doctors concluded Jett-Vittetoe needed to be transferred to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville so she could be connected to extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, a life support machine that carries out the functions of the lungs and heart.
After days in the ICU, Jett-Vittetoe began improving. She was breathing without the ventilator by Nov. 18 and taken off the ECMO on Nov. 19.
Jett-Vittetoe was discharged from Vanderbilt and returned to her Maryville home on Nov. 23. She says she will return to work in January.
No. 4
A story written by Middle Tennessee State University journalism students detailed the life of Isaiah Wright — the Harriman man connected to the 2017 murder of Caeb Radford.
Wright’s parents were absent for much of his childhood, causing him to spend six years in foster care. He began playing sports in elementary school and was a starter on his high school football team in Mississippi.
After high school, Wright and his older brother, Camion Patrick went to East Mississippi Community College — the location of “Last Chance U,” a Netflix documentary series. Wright was featured on several episodes of the show.
After EMCC, Wright went to the University of West Georgia to play football, but dropped out midway through his first semester and went to live in Harriman.
Court records show on July 25, 2017, Wright and Patrick were out with Itiq Green, of Louisville, and Keshawn L. Hopewell of Alcoa.
After dropping Wright and Patrick off at an apartment complex, Green and Hopewell met up with 18-year-old Radford who was robbed and stabbed to death on Topside Road.
Green and Hopewell pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery and were sentenced to 40 years in prison.
Wright spent a year in jail awaiting trial before he accepted a plea deal with the district attorney to reduced charges of facilitation of aggravated robbery. He told authorities he knew only of Green and Hopewell’s plan to rob someone, but not of the plans to kill Radford.
Wright was released from jail in August 2018. Patrick had all charges dropped against him.
Craig Brown, owner of the Alcoa Alloys, recruited Wright to play running back in the 2019 season.
No. 3
Just last week, a 103-word story about an in-air precautionary emergency on an Allegiant Air flight landing at McGhee Tyson airport raked in nearly 28,000 views.
The pilot on a flight from St. Petersburg, Florida requested a priority landing after an indicator light came on in the cockpit around 4:30 p.m. Dec. 26.
The priority landing meant emergency response vehicles would meet the aircraft on the ground, said Hilarie Grey, Allegiant Air spokeswoman.
The plane landed 10 minutes later without incident.
No. 2
A story about a 14-year-old Heritage High School student in critical condition after being thrown from the bed of a truck more was viewed more than 28,000 times.
Zoey Bynum, her stepbrother and a friend had just left Sandy Springs Park when the 16-year-old driver swerved to miss a deer on Ferris Road on Oct. 15. Bynum was flung from the back of the truck.
The 14-year-old was taken to University of Tennessee Medical Center where she was diagnosed with Diffuse Axonal Injury, Tim Bynum, Zoey’s father, said.
Bynum, who originally was not expected to make it through the night, has since made huge strides in recovery, Tim Bynum said. Though she is unable to talk or eat, she is opening her eyes.
On Nov. 20, she was transported by ambulance to a rehabilitation center in Atlanta — the closest center to Blount County that offers rehab for pediatric brain injury, said Bynum’s stepmother, Susan Bynum.
She is currently at the rehabilitation center undergoing physical, occupational and speech therapy.
No. 1
A story about a Maryville man accused of dipping his privates in salsa being delivered to a low-tipping restaurant customer was the most-viewed story of 2019 with 34,511 views.
Maryville Police officers arrested Howard Matthew “Matt” Webb, 31, on Feb. 22 after being contacted by the Dinner Delivered service about a video that seemed to show someone tampering with food intended for a diner they perceived in the past to be a low tipper.
The 14-second video, apparently shot from the driver’s seat of a vehicle and since removed from the internet, shows a man in the passenger seat taking a white cup and hold it to his groin area while moving his pants.
In the background a voice that sounds like a woman is laughing and saying, “This is what you get when you give an 89-cents tip for an almost 30-minute drive.”
Webb, the passenger, was not affiliated with the delivery service, and it’s not clear why he was in the vehicle. Aliyah Wilson, a general manager for Dinner Delivered, said the driver, who was an independent contractor, no longer works for the company.
Based on the 89-cent tip comment in the video, Dinner Delivered tracked down the order, which occurred Jan. 12, to a customer Wilson said the driver knew. The company issued a refund for the order.
Webb was charged with “adulteration of food, liquids, or pharmaceuticals,” a Class C felony.
