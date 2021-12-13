Stacy Greene and Carrie Craig stand in the lobby of the Maryville High School gymnasium with their daughters Mackenzie and Carrington, flipping through an old scrapbook.
The setting of trophies and plaques that commemorate moments of glory in Rebels athletics history is an appropriate one as the mothers point at newspaper clippings and photographs that conjure up stories of their time as Maryville cheerleaders 28 years ago.
As senior captains for the Rebels’ cheer squad in 1993, Stacy Greene and Carrie Craig were at the forefront of high school cheerleading’s biggest stage, accepting the bid to compete at the National Cheerleaders Association National Championships in Dallas, Texas for the first time in school history.
“Several of us had cheered together from middle school all the way up through high school,” Craig said. “Every year we would go to summer camp at UT and they would host a camp there and at the end of camp every year they would give out bids to nationals.
“So we had gotten a bid every single year, but it was a lot of money. It was a huge investment, so when it got to our senior year, our coaches before came said that if we get a bid, we’re going, so we were bound and determined to get a bid and we did and we want.”
Mackenzie Greene and Carrington Craig now have a similar story to share with their mothers as they helped Maryville clinch its second-ever berth in the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Championships at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida on Feb. 11-13, 2022.
“I’m so excited,” Mackenzie Greene said. “I think it’s really cool that we get to have the same experience our senior years, especially for me because when (Stacy Greene) was a senior, she did it and now I get to do it. The advice that mom has given me is just to have fun and that I’ll never forget it.”
It’s certainly a memory that Stacy Greene and Carrie Craig haven’t forgotten.
The 1993 cheer team raised the $12,000 needed for the choreography of the routine and the trip with a golf tournament at Egwani Farms Golf Course. Then came the months of extra practice to prepare for their nationals routine.
“(The practices) were great,” Stacy Greene said. “We actually had two UT cheerleaders come and do the choreography and we would work out before (practicing the routine), doing aerobics right here in the middle of the gym. People would be peering through the windows. It was hilarious. We would do the choreography and we were constantly tweaking it. Of course, we thought they were the greatest thing ever. They were 19-year-old, very pretty college cheerleaders and they did a great job.”
When they arrived in Dallas, the team was awestruck, not just because of the setting but because of their competition, which at the time included both high school cheer teams and competition teams.
Both Stacy Greene and Carrie Craig agree that played a factor in their finish, but it didn’t take away from the experience.
“Dallas itself, at least I thought, was a little overwhelming,” Stacy Greene said. “There were a lot of teams from all over the country and they were really, really good. We held our own and we were a good squad. Our routine was good, but it was divided differently.
“We showed up and here we are, from small town Tennessee, our first year at nationals and there were all-star squads competing with us and they were throwing crazy stunts. It was Texas. Cheerleading is a really big deal there, but it was a great experience.”
After returning home, the team got the chance to showcase their routine in front of their school at halftime of the 1993 Maryville-Alcoa basketball game. For them, landing the routine there was more important than doing it at nationals.
“When we came back we did our routine in front of the entire community at the Maryville-Alcoa basketball game,” Stacy Greene said. “We did it better than we had ever done it before. That was even better than anything we did at nationals. I mean, it was packed. All of the way to the top. People were sitting on the floor to watch us and we absolutely nailed it.”
While the stories between mothers and daughters are similar, the path to nationals has changed a bit.
For the current Maryville cheer team, their bid came after coming in third place at the TSSAA Cheer and Dance Championships last March.
“You would have thought we had won everything,” Mackenzie Greene said. “It was so fun.”
The cost has risen, too. For Maryville’s 2022 nationals bid, the team has done everything from fundraising events to selling blankets and working concession stands at Rebels football and basketball games to reach the $34,000 goal. According to cheer coach Samantha Harding, the athletic department will also donate a portion at a later date.
All of that extra work is piled on top of a rigorous practice schedule. The team meets three nights a week for a two-hour practice in addition to cheering during Maryville basketball games and competing in events, like the UCA Bluegrass Regional last month — where they finished second overall — and the Smoky Mountain Showdown in Sevierville next weekend.
“We’ve been practicing a lot,” Mackenzie Greene said. “We practice from 7 to 9 three days a week and we’re going really hard and it’s super fun. We’re nailing it, but we’ve been super picky.”
Beyond the financial support, the school and the rest of the Rebels athletics team has been behind the team that cheers them on Friday nights and beyond.
“I think it’s great because Maryville is known for its football team,” Carrie Craig said. “It’s known for its athletics, its academics. We have a great community, we have great community support. I just think it’s really cool that these girls are finally recognized as athletes. They’re not just cute little girls that stand on the sidelines and cheer for the football team. What they do, it requires coordination, skill, strength and they’re finally getting to showcase that.”
Regardless of what happens at nationals, Stacy Greene and Carrie Craig are relishing in the shared memories with their daughters, although there might be just a little bit of pressure on the parts of Mackenzie Greene and Carrington Craig.
“Yes, mom has given me advice,” Carrington Craig said with a laugh. “A lot.”
But unlike the 1993 team, which didn’t have a support staff of family behind them in Dallas, MacKenzie Greene and Carrington Craig will definitely have their mothers there to witness the history they were once a part of.
They wouldn’t miss it for anything.
“We were talking when the girl’s traveled to state and talking about when we go to Orlando,” Carrie Craig said. “Almost everyone’s parents are going and we were saying, ‘Did our parents even go with us?’ It was just our coaches and the team. I think it’s great because I’m super excited to share in these experiences with my daughter. I think it’s going to be super fun for all of us to be there.”
