A Maryville woman was arrested and set to appear in court in connection with a child abuse/neglect situation in which two young children were discovered in May alone on the side of Sam Houston School Road.
Shanda Danielle Teague, 35, Springview Road, is set to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. today, Aug. 4, after she was arrested 12:52 p.m. July 30 and charged with aggravated child abuse/endangerment.
The arrest stemmed from an incident that happened on May 5 when officers responded to a residence on Sam Houston School Road — across from Eagleton Elementary School — and found two children whom witnesses said they found alone on the roadside.
One child was 2 years old. The other was 18 months.
They were apparently under the supervision of 30-year-old Darryl Lee Winstead of Maryville. Blount County Sheriff’s deputies found him in a nearby residence, claiming he didn’t know the children left the house.
Law enforcement reported the children were dirty, covered in bug bites, partially clothed, one with a urine-soaked diaper and what appeared to be an infected scar.
Though there was some food in the house, deputies reported the place was somewhat filthy and decrepit. No drugs or drug paraphernalia were found there, but deputies limited their observation to the home’s main living area.
Winstead was not arrested at the scene of the incident, but rather on July 19 when he was charged with one count of child neglect/abuse and several drug charges related to other incidents.
Teague, whom the May incident report said is the children’s mother, showed up after state Department of Children’s Services agents were called to the scene May 5. She said she was at work when witnesses found the children.
She was not arrested at that time.
A relative of Winstead’s in a recent email to The Daily Times reported that Teague recently had been “hiding” from the law.
The children were placed into the care of Winstead’s relatives in May.
When Teague was arrested, deputies reported they also took a man who was with her into custody. He was charged with failure to appear on domestic assault charges.
Teague was free on a $10,000 bond, released the day after she was arrested.
