After more than a dozen rounds of competition, four-time first-place champions Kathleen Mavournin and Bob Richmond ceded their adult spelling bee title to Kathleen Christy and Jesse Gilliland at the 26th Annual Adult Spelling Bee.
The mother-son team of Christy and Gililiand took the first-place trophy Saturday, April 29, with the successful spelling of the word “infinitesimal.” The win was Christy’s third and Gilliland’s first. Their team was sponsored by the Dwight Price Group Realty Executives Associates.
The victors alternated shifts at the microphone, and attributed their success to teamwork. Christy said of Gilliland, “He said he can’t spell, but he’s spelling excellently.” Gilliland disclaimed his ability, replying, “It just sounds like I can spell.”
“It’s those alternate turns,” he said.
Mavournin and Richmond, the defending champions, made it to second place when their winning streak broke on the word “soliloquy.” They won the competition in 2022, 2019, 2018 and 2017 as the Empirical Spellers; the bee wasn’t held in 2020 and 2021. Mavournin told The Daily Times that the fun of the contest kept her and Richmond coming back year after year.
“We’ve been discussing whether we should retire and give up the title,” she said during a break. But after their loss, she and Richmond agreed that they’d be back next year.
Hosted by the Blount County Public Library, the contest coincides with the start of a silent auction that will run until May 15. Proceeds from the bee, sponsored by Arconic’s Tennessee operation, and the auction will support the Adult Education Foundation of Blount County.
Master of ceremonies and foundation executive director Jackie Taylor told The Daily Times, “I think we forget, from when we were kids, just how fun spelling can be. It’s just kind of what adult education is about; it’s providing a learning opportunity in a safe space where you don’t feel put down because you don’t know something.”
The contest began with 13 teams working in teams of two.
Words like ‘notoriety’ and ‘brethren’ narrowed the competitive field, and a small gong on the judge’s table alerted spellers of mistakes as they made their way back to their seats. But contestants took their losses in stride. After Carl Gombert, the bee’s spelling master, informed her that she’d misspelled the word ‘tawdry,’ Katie Shroeder reacted with a cheerful “dagnabbit,” triggering laughter from the crowd.
Fourth-place finishers Darlene Carroll and Mary Spradling, sponsored by First United Methodist, stumbled on ‘haiku,’ replacing the ‘K’ with a ‘C.’
“This is my vindication,” Missy Weeks told The Daily Times during a break. Winning would redeem a spelling bee mistake made in the fourth grade. She and Julie George represented one of two Stranger Things teams sponsored by Matt and Ross Duffer, creators of the Stranger Things Netflix series. The brothers’ aunt, Carol Ergenbright, established the Adult Education Foundation. Ergenbright competed Saturday on a team sponsored by The Daily Times, along with spelling partner Zack Welch.
Weeks and George were among the bee’s top three spellers, when they received the word “obstinate.” Weeks called out the letter ‘A’ too early in her spelling, realized her mistake and alerted the judges.
She joked after elimination that the mistake would only haunt her for the next few decades.
Other contestants included Ellen Nordstrom and Pat Marshall, sponsored by the Alcoa Kiwanis; Linda McCausland and Katie Schroeder, Blount Memorial Hospital; Liz Moore and Sue Hall, the Chilhowee Club; Liz Mills and Mary Pope, French Broad Book Club; Angela Montoya and Renee Kyle, Stranger Things — Matt Duffer; and Julie and Dennis Greene, West Chevrolet.
