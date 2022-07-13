During aTuesday, Tuesday, Blount County Commission workshop, Commissioner Tom Stinnett, acting as the board’s chairman, asked Mike Akard, “You and Commissioner Bright met with our lawyer, together? Is that what you said?”
Akard replied that they had, before certain resolutions were on the commission agenda. At this point, several commissioners began shouting at once, and Akard asked Stinnett, “Are you implying that it’s against the law for us to discuss something that’s not on the agenda?”
The argument between the two county commissioners concerned two resolutions requiring minimum lot sizes for new developments.
At the outset of the meeting, during consideration of a motion to set the workshop agenda, debate turned on whether commissioners would send the resolutions to the full commission meeting, set for July 21. Ultimately, the proposal to discuss those resolutions during the July meeting failed.
The board voted to forward the resolutions for which Akard was advocating to the planning commission in April. If passed, they would mandate minimum lot sizes for new developments connected to county sewer and septic systems. The resolutions would affect development within the county’s R1 — rural residential — and suburbanizing districts.
The resolutions were first put forward amid a larger conversation about limiting growth within the county. Other suggestions floated by the commission included a potential moratorium on new development and the total elimination of cluster development. The building moratorium was never implemented. Though the commission voted to recommend striking provisions for cluster development from county zoning regulations in April, multiple commissioners have since expressed reservations about doing so.
Akard argued for adding the items to the board’s July agenda, under unfinished business.
Commissioner Steve Mikels supported Akard’s motion to add the resolutions to the commission’s July agenda, noting that the planning commission, on which he also serves, had failed to offer any recommendation on the board’s resolutions.
Commissioner Ron French then proposed taking an information report on the planning commissions’ actions on the resolutions from the board’s consent calendar and moving it forward for discussion. Akard consequently withdrew a motion to add the items to the agenda, and the minutes were approved.
But discussion of zoning and purported government inaction didn’t end there. The question of the lot size resolutions reemerged with the final item of discussion on the meeting agenda: the planning commission report.
After a motion to receive the report, Akard moved to suspend the commission’s rules and allow introduction of the lot size resolutions during the July 21 meeting. Suspension of the rules requires a vote in favor.
Commissioner Rick Carver asked if action by the board might be premature, as the commission has also tasked the mayor with engaging an external firm to complete a study of growth within the county. Carver wondered if taking action before the study is finished could mean that the board’s decisions might need to be undone, in light of information in the study.
“To be perfectly clear, these items were voted on by this board in April. We approved them. We later tasked the mayor with doing the comprehensive study, asked him to do so, on a totally separate math. This doesn’t negate what we’ve asked the mayor to do at all, which is why I asked the mayor earlier if he would support these, knowing that he’s been asked to do this study that’s going to take 18 to 24 months. Nick Bright and I met with the county attorney when we prepared those resolutions back in April,” Akard explained.
“It is our responsibility to do it, if we want it done. The planning commission does not do that. It is ours to do, and we’ve already voted once that that’s what we want to do,” Akard said, urging other commissioners to suspend the rules and kickstart the process for a public hearing on the resolutions. At this point, Stinnett reiterated Carver’s concerns about duplicating work to be completed by the external firm. Mikels subsequently raised a point of order against him for debating while chairing the board.
Stinnett acknowledged the point, but then voiced concerns about Akard and Bright’s meeting with the county attorney. Akard responded to what he saw as a suggestion of impropriety, and the shouting started.
It concluded when French spoke up to say, “We’re not in a discussion head-on-head. We’ve got a motion on the floor to suspend the rules. That’s what the motion is.”
“We’re not here to debate one-on-one here,” French said, referencing the commission’s rules and pressing other commissioners for a vote on Akard’s motion.
The vote went forward, and the motion to introduce the lot size resolutions failed. Thirteen commissioners voted in favor of the resolution, Stinnett voted against it and seven commissioners were absent.
