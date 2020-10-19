A 68-year-old Wisconsin man who was stopped at a traffic light on his motorcycle died after a truck hit him late Sunday.
Terry Doughty of Hortonville, died just after 8 p.m. Sunday, Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said.
Doughty was stopped at the William Blount Drive-U.S. Highway 411 intersection red light on his Harley Davidson motorcycle, headed north, when 54-year-old Knoxville resident Annette Smelser hit him with her pickup truck.
Crisp said for some reason Smelser did not notice the motorcycle was stopped and struck it from behind, launching it forward.
AMR crews took Doughty to Blount Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Scattered debris from the collision forced the closure of all lanes of traffic on U.S. Highway 411. "The scene was so large and we had to take tons of measurements," Crisp said.
Crisp said no charges were filed against Smelser and that the investigation continues.
