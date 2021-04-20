A man from Guatemala was killed Sunday afternoon when he lost control of his motorcycle on Clingmans Dome Road near Collins Gap.
Maynoy Alexander Ardon, 20, died at the scene after he veered off the roadway and landed approximately 100 feet below the embankment on the Tennessee-North Carolina border.
"Bystanders were able to reach Ardon and performed life-saving efforts until emergency responders arrived. Ardon succumbed to his injuries on scene and was pronounced deceased at 4:33 p.m.," Great Smoky Mountains National Park said in a press release.
